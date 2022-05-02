Community Natural Gas Company’ requesting rate increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can comment on Community Natural Gas Company’s pending rate request.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on May 25, 2022.

The OUCC is inviting written comments from customers through May 18, 2022.

Community Natural Gas provides service to more than 7,500 customers in ten southern Indiana Counties (Gibson, Posey, Dubois, Spencer, Greene, Monroe, Pike, Owen, Sullivan, and Warrick).

The utility is seeking a $1.25 million increase in its annual operating revenues in this case.

Community Natural Gas also is seeking to recover $275,000 in rate case expenses. In its testimony and exhibits, Community Natural Gas states it is seeking the increase to cover higher operating and maintenance costs and to pay for infrastructure improvements.

The utility’s testimony shows residential bills rising as follows under its request:

Proposed rate increase from Community Natural Gas Company (IURC)

Current rates for Community Natural Gas received IURC approval in 2019.

Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Public Comments Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH Indianapolis, IN 46204

The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than May 18, 2022, so that it can:

1) Consider them in preparing its testimony and

2) File them with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record. Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45690″ or Community Natural Gas. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.

An IURC evidentiary hearing is currently scheduled for June 30, 2022. While evidentiary hearings are open to the public and typically streamed on the Commission’s website, participation is typically limited to attorney and Commission questioning of technical witnesses.

A final Commission order is currently expected in December 2022.

