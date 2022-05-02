Another arrest made in Webster Co. Jail drug investigation

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Providence Police say they’ve made another arrest in an ongoing investigation concerning drugs being in the Webster County Jail.

[Previous: 6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail]

Police say they got three arrest warrants for 47-year-old Crystal Moore Ferguson of Hanson.

They believe she was involved in part of an orchestrated plan to get drugs into the jail.

Officers say they arraigned for Ferguson to meet them at the police station.

They say she was advised of the charges and taken into custody. Police say in her car, they found syringes and meth.

Ferguson was taken the Webster County Jail and charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st (Meth), and Engaging in Organized Crime. She was also charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia .

Police are still investigating, and they say more arrests are expected.

Last week, we reported six people were arrested in the case, including a deputy jailer.

