Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
Series of spray-painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help on identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn taken off the market

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
Authorities said 15 people were injured when a pedal pub crashed in downtown Atlanta.
VIDEO: Aftermath of pedal pub crash in Atlanta
Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a pedal pub Saturday in downtown Atlanta.
15 injured in pedal pub crash in Atlanta; driver charged with DUI
Evansville house damaged during weekend fire