On alert for an isolated severe storm Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny start to the day, clouds quickly took over by lunchtime. A few scattered showers may move in from the west after 6PM, but our rain chances really start to ramp up closer to midnight. Showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible late tonight, and some of that rain will carry over into early Tuesday as a warm front passes through our region. Temperatures will remain mild, only falling into the low to mid 60s overnight.

That rain will taper off Tuesday morning, and a large portion of the day will be dry, but isolated to scattered showers and storms may bubble back up in the afternoon as a cold front approaches our region. However, because it will be rather spotty, not everyone will see rain in the afternoon.

The greatest risk of severe weather will likely be to the east-northeast, toward Louisville and Cincinnati, but an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be completely ruled out in the Tri-State. The southeast half of our region is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. Tuesday is an Alert Day just to give you a heads up that an isolated severe storm may be possible, but it looks like most of the action will miss us this time around.

Any rain we do see Tuesday afternoon will taper off to the east that evening, and our weather will be dry through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday thanks to a warm wind blowing up from the southwest at around 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Once that cold front moves through Tuesday evening, it will put a stop to that flow of warm air, and we will only make it into the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday.

A low pressure system will pass through our region Thursday into Friday, bringing us more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms, especially Thursday night. That rain will gradually taper off as we head into the weekend, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday or on Mother’s Day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and low 70s Friday and Saturday, but we will warm back into the upper 70s Sunday and lower 80s to start next week.

