KWC baseball stays hot with Saturday sweep over Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team charged into Simpson Field on Saturday and picked up a pair wins. The Panthers took the series opener over Hillsdale 7-6. The bats stayed hot in the second game as Wesleyan raced out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 8-3.

---GAME ONE---

The opener was tied 1-1 after three innings when the Panthers (20-24, 16-10 GMAC) slugged their way to big lead. In the top of the fourth inning Jaret Humphrey led off with a home run. One batter later, Kyle Richardson hit a solo shot himself to extend the lead to 3-1. Hunter Combs made the lead 4-1 with a two-out RBI single later in the inning.

The Panthers continued to score in the top of the fifth inning. Cade Gudalis ignited the offense with an RBI single into center field. Then with two-outs, Robert Chayka plated two more runs with a single into right, building a 7-1 lead. The Chargers (19-23, 11-15 GMAC) answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth.

Gavin Simpkins pitched three innings of strong relief to get the Panthers into the ninth with a 7-4 lead. The Chargers hit a two-run home run in the frame to pull within one, but Ike Speiser got the final outs to record his eighth save of the season. Seth Wright earned his fourth win of the season with five innings of work, allowing four runs, two earned on seven hits with two strikeouts. Chayka finished the game five for five with two RBIs and a walk.

---GAME TWO---

The Panthers used a fast start to take game two. Chayka led-off with a double, followed by a Ben Wilcoxson’s single to put runners on the corners. A groundout by Combs scored the first run while Kyle Werries doubled-in Wilcoxson to give Wesleyan a 2-0 lead. Rowan reached on an error and with one-out, Gudalis clubbed a three-run homerun over the left field fence.

A 5-0 lead was plenty for Brayden Bush who got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom half of the first. Gudalis added to his big day with an RBI double in the third. Bush recorded the win after five scoreless innings while recording five strikeouts.

Hillsdale scored three runs in the bottom the sixth to pull within 6-3. However, in the top of the seventh Sammy Rowan connected on a two-run home run to provide some insurance, building an 8-3 lead. Drake Hamil pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season.

Wilcoxson was three for four in the game with a double and stolen base. Gudalis finished two for four with double, home run and four RBIs.

The Panthers will have two more against the Chargers on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT.

