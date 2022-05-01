USI Track & Field closes Regular season with two Provisional Times

CALDONIA, MI. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field collected a pair of NCAA Division II provisional qualifying times Friday night at the Davenport Invitational.

Junior Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) paced the Screaming Eagles with a first-place finish and NCAA II provisional time of 14 minutes, 00.40 seconds in the men’s 5,000 meters. Senior Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) was sixth in the 5,000 meters with a provisional time of 14:21.73, while sophomore Silas Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) narrowly missed a provisional mark in the 5,000 meters with his 10th-place finish and time of 14:30.08.

Junior Madison King (Avon, Indiana) also narrowly missed a provisional mark in the 800 meters with his seventh-place finish. King finished the race in a season-best time of 1:53.07.

Senior Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) also narrowly missed a provisional time in the women’s 5,000 meters as she finished third with a time of 17:09.02.

USI returns to action May 5-7 when it competes at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Championships in Bolivar, Missouri.

