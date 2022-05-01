UE baseball retires Jamey Carroll’s jersey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a very special day for a former legendary Evansville Purple Ace.

Jamey Carroll, who played for UE from 1994 to 1996, had his number 23 retired before Saturday’s game. Carroll was a star middle infielder for the Purple Aces, and was inducted into the UE Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.

He also had an 11-year Major League Baseball career, playing with six different teams from 2002 to 2013. Carroll grew up in Newburgh and played his high school ball at Castle.

“When you come onto a sporting field, you size yourself up, and I quickly understood I’m not the strongest or fastest guy and what’s going to be the key for me to be able to survive, and I quickly found out that it was just trying to outwork people, trying to outplay people, trying to out-hustle people,” Carroll said. “That was something that I felt carried me. We all in life look for some sort of validation of who we are and what we’ve meant to something, and that’s why I think something like today kind of fills that bucket.”

Carroll is the brother of current UE head baseball coach, Wes Carroll.

