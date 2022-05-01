Birthday Club
Series of spray painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.

A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville Police Department.(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville Police Department.

According to a media report, those five incidents were reported on Friday, and happened in different areas around the city.

Those areas were Bayard Park Drive, Ravenswood Drive, South Morton Avenue, West Virginia Street and South Linwood Avenue.

According to the report, one of the vehicles spray-painted was a gray Chevy truck. The paint on the truck was an off-white stripe that went from the tailgate area to the passenger side door.

We are working on seeing if any of these incidents are connected, and will update this story once we learn more.

Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma.
Jared Thomas
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Jessica Moore.
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help on identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
