Series of spray painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville Police Department.

According to a media report, those five incidents were reported on Friday, and happened in different areas around the city.

Those areas were Bayard Park Drive, Ravenswood Drive, South Morton Avenue, West Virginia Street and South Linwood Avenue.

According to the report, one of the vehicles spray-painted was a gray Chevy truck. The paint on the truck was an off-white stripe that went from the tailgate area to the passenger side door.

We are working on seeing if any of these incidents are connected, and will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.