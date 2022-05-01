Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive

Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rivalry was renewed on Saturday, as the Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville and Indiana University Alumni Chapter of Evansville held their sixth annual red and black food drive.

All proceeds go to benefit the Tri-State Food Bank, and all Schnucks grocery stores in Evansville and Newburgh took part in the event. The winner is determined by which club can collect the most food and raise the most money for the Food Bank.

Over its five-season history, Red and Black Give Back has raised over $18,000 and collected over $9,000 pounds of food, which is the equivalent of over 86,000 meals.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a shooting on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Police: 1 man shot overnight on Franklin Street
Jared Thomas
Indiana Supreme Court disbars Evansville attorney
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
Name released in deadly SR 57 crash
Jessica Moore.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after juvenile in her care tests positive for meth
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn taken off the market

Latest News

Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive
Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday