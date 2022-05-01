Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rivalry was renewed on Saturday, as the Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville and Indiana University Alumni Chapter of Evansville held their sixth annual red and black food drive.

All proceeds go to benefit the Tri-State Food Bank, and all Schnucks grocery stores in Evansville and Newburgh took part in the event. The winner is determined by which club can collect the most food and raise the most money for the Food Bank.

Over its five-season history, Red and Black Give Back has raised over $18,000 and collected over $9,000 pounds of food, which is the equivalent of over 86,000 meals.

