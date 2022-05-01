Birthday Club
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information on the identity of two people who they say may have been involved in a recent theft.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they are looking for these two people for questioning.

They say any information you have can be given to Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068 or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 812-547-2447.

