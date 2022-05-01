Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information on the identity of two people who they say may have been involved in a recent theft.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they are looking for these two people for questioning.

They say any information you have can be given to Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068 or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 812-547-2447.

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help on identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft (Perry County Sheriff's Office)

