Owensboro reenactment event brings Civil War to life

By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library held an event on Saturday to give people a glimpse of the past.

At Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, the past came back to life. Organizers say events like this can be a fun way to learn about history.

“It’s fun to just get outside and be outside rather than inside with a book,” said Daviess County Public Library Kentucky Room Manager Savannah Warren.

The day saw the resurrection of the conflict between blue and gray, but there were no battles. Instead, the event included a recreation of a Civil War camp along with people in period dress explaining what you saw.

In other areas, people could learn about letter writing with quill and ink, Civil War flags from Kentucky, tintype photography and more.

Presenters at Saturday’s event say it can be valuable to see history come to life after only having read about it or seen pictures.

“Now that they’ve read it, they get to see some of their people that they’ve read about; the common soldier to the president and other dignitaries. Wouldn’t that be fascinating for you to go back in time and talk to your favorite historical character?” said David Wolfe, who impersonated Abraham Lincoln at the event.

There were also presentations throughout the afternoon, including when the Daviess County Fiscal Court put up a new plaque in the pioneer village. Others include presentations by historians, and even a speech from Honest Abe himself.

For some of the kids at the event, it was their first exposure to Civil War history.

“They’re trying to grasp it, and when I said, ‘do you want to see a soldier?’ they asked me ‘why does this soldier look different than the soldiers we see on TV?’” said Sheri Reeves, who brought her grandkids to the event.

But it didn’t take them long to determine their favorite parts of the event.

“Probably the cannons,” said Veda Thompson, who came with her grandparents.

Event organizers say this is their first year running an event like this, but they’re hoping to do it again in the future.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

