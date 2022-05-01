Ky. Wesleyan Softball Celebrates Senior Day with a Win

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - On a day celebrating seniors Lacie Mills, Cameron Hamilton and Mikayla Benson, the Panthers split with Lake Erie, taking game one 3-2 before falling 7-3 in their final game of the season.

Lake Erie finishes their season at 13-27 (8-14) while Wesleyan finishes at 13-37 (6-16).

---Game One---

In a low-scoring affair, Wesleyan got off to an early lead, with Meryck Hardley scoring on a Mary Morgan RBI double to put the Panthers up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

Lake Erie used small ball to score one run in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 lead late in the game.

Down just one run in the bottom of the sixth, senior Mikayla Benson hit a huge 2 RBI double to score Morgan and MaKenna Page to give Wesleyan a 3-2 lead. Cameron Hamilton only let four batters come to the plate in the final inning and Wesleyan took the game 3-2.

Mary Morgan went 2-for-3 in the game with an RBI and a run scored, while Mikayla Benson went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI’s.

Pitching in her final game, Cameron Hamilton (4-12) was lights out, allowing just 2 runs and only needing 68 pitches to get the victory.

---Game Two---

After a run by LEC to start the game, Mary Morgan hit another RBI in the bottom of the first to tie things up a 1-1. Six runs from the Storm over the next three innings were too much for the Panthers to overcome, as RBI’s from MaKenna Page and Sarah Linville late in the game weren’t enough to make up the deficit.

MiKayla Benson went 2-for-4 in the game while six other Panthers recorded a hit of their own.

Mary Morgan (8-14) struck out three in the loss.

After the games, seniors Lacie Mills, Cameron Hamilton, and Mikayla Benson were honored for their time at Wesleyan. After graduation, Mills will stay in Owensboro as a real estate agent, Hamilton will attend graduate school at USI, and Benson will attend graduate school at Illinois State.

