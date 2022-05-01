Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ky. Wesleyan Softball Celebrates Senior Day with a Win

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - On a day celebrating seniors Lacie Mills, Cameron Hamilton and Mikayla Benson, the Panthers split with Lake Erie, taking game one 3-2 before falling 7-3 in their final game of the season. 

Lake Erie finishes their season at 13-27 (8-14) while Wesleyan finishes at 13-37 (6-16).

---Game One---

In a low-scoring affair, Wesleyan got off to an early lead, with Meryck Hardley scoring on a Mary Morgan RBI double to put the Panthers up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

Lake Erie used small ball to score one run in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 lead late in the game. 

Down just one run in the bottom of the sixth, senior Mikayla Benson hit a huge 2 RBI double to score Morgan and MaKenna Page to give Wesleyan a 3-2 lead. Cameron Hamilton only let four batters come to the plate in the final inning and Wesleyan took the game 3-2.

Mary Morgan went 2-for-3 in the game with an RBI and a run scored, while Mikayla Benson went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI’s.

Pitching in her final game, Cameron Hamilton (4-12) was lights out, allowing just 2 runs and only needing 68 pitches to get the victory.

---Game Two---

After a run by LEC to start the game, Mary Morgan hit another RBI in the bottom of the first to tie things up a 1-1. Six runs from the Storm over the next three innings were too much for the Panthers to overcome, as RBI’s from MaKenna Page and Sarah Linville late in the game weren’t enough to make up the deficit.

MiKayla Benson went 2-for-4 in the game while six other Panthers recorded a hit of their own.

Mary Morgan (8-14) struck out three in the loss. 

After the games, seniors Lacie Mills, Cameron Hamilton, and Mikayla Benson were honored for their time at Wesleyan. After graduation, Mills will stay in Owensboro as a real estate agent, Hamilton will attend graduate school at USI, and Benson will attend graduate school at Illinois State.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a shooting on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Police: 1 man shot overnight on Franklin Street
Jared Thomas
Indiana Supreme Court disbars Evansville attorney
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
Name released in deadly SR 57 crash
Jessica Moore.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after juvenile in her care tests positive for meth
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn taken off the market

Latest News

USI Softball
Newman tosses gem as USI Softball sweeps UMSL
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI Track & Field closes Regular season with two Provisional Times
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Dove Shatters another Throwing Record, as UE Track & Field competed in Terre Haute
Otters return to Bosse Field for spring training
Otters return to Bosse Field for spring training