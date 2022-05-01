Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma.

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (WFIE) - An Evansville native was among three University of Oklahoma students who died while storm chasing on Friday night.

Our sister station KWSO reports the three men were traveling on an interstate when their vehicle hydroplaned just before midnight.

The vehicle then ended up in the left lane and was hit by a tractor-trailer truck, KWSO reports.

One of the victims was identified as 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville. He and the other victims, 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas and Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

