Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma

Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (WFIE) - An Evansville native was among three University of Oklahoma students who died while storm chasing on Friday night.

Our sister station KWSO reports the three men were traveling on an interstate when their vehicle hydroplaned just before midnight.

The vehicle then ended up in the left lane and was hit by a tractor-trailer truck, KWSO reports.

One of the victims was identified as 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville. He and the other victims, 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas and Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a shooting on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Police: 1 man shot overnight on Franklin Street
Jared Thomas
Indiana Supreme Court disbars Evansville attorney
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
Name released in deadly SR 57 crash
Jessica Moore.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after juvenile in her care tests positive for meth
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn taken off the market

Latest News

Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive
Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive
Purdue, IU alumni compete in Evansville food drive
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
DEA holds National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday