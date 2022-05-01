EPD: Man arrested for sexual battery warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say officers stopped a man riding a bicycle Saturday night and found out he had an active felony warrant.

EPD officials say that Matthew Hutchinson was riding his bike in the wrong direction on a one-way road just before 10 p.m. Police say his bike also didn’t have lights or reflectors.

When officers ran his name through their database, police say they learned Hutchinson had an active warrant for sexual battery. Officials say they searched a backpack he was wearing and found drugs and paraphernalia inside.

Hutchinson is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing several charges.

