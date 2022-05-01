Dove Shatters another Throwing Record, as UE Track & Field competed in Terre Haute

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On a warm and windy day in Terre Haute on Saturday, University of Evansville junior Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) continued his assault on the UE throwing record book and graduate student Anna Lowry (Taylorville, Ill./Taylorville) pick up an impressive victory in the 5,000-meters to pace the Purple Aces’ track and field teams at the Sycamore Open hosted by Indiana State.

Dove, who has already broken the school record in the hammer throw three times this outdoor season, picked up the school record in the discus with a throw of 48.72 meters. Lowry, meanwhile, lapped the field while battling 25-30 mile-per-hour winds in the 5,000-meters to pick up her first victory of the outdoor season with a time of 18:18.94. She won by nearly a minute in the event, as the second-place runner clocked in with a time of 19:14.76.

“The winds made it really tough to compete today in a lot of events, but I was proud of how we were able to battle through and still set some PRs and even a school record,” said UE head coach Don Walters. “Zach just continues to impress in the throwing events this year. I am so proud of him with how hard he has worked to make him the thrower he is today.

“And, I was really proud of the effort that Anna gave today. She looked really strong, and once she started coming up on lapped traffic, you could almost see her eyes light up, as she loves to pass people. Overall, I was pleased with how today went, and now, it is time to focus on conference.”

Overall, Evansville set 10 personal-best marks on the afternoon. The throwers posted four PR marks overall, including Dove’s school record throw in the discus, as senior Andrew Schuler (Ferdinand, Ind./Forest Park) set new personal-best marks in both the discus (39.51 meters) and hammer throw (45.79 meters), while fellow senior McKenna Sapp (Bloomington, Ill./University) on the women’s side set a personal-best mark in the javelin with a toss of 26.26 meters.

Senior Joey Rucinski (Ft. Wayne, Ind./Concordia Lutheran) tied his career-best jump in the long jump with a distance of 5.97 meters. Meanwhile, on the track, the sprinters took advantage of the tail-wind to once again post some of their best times ever. Seniors Greg King (10.91 – 100-meters) and Skylar Tucker (26.37 – 200-meters) and freshmen Denzel Lasam (11.55 – 100-meters) and Kara Yunker (13.00 – 100-meters) posted wind-aided personal-best marks in the 100- and 200-meter events. Freshman Preston Riggs (Ft. Branch, Ind./Gibson Southern) also posted a personal-best time in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.78 (wind-aided), while senior Sam Weldon had maybe the most impressive personal-best time of the afternoon with a mark of 5:05.40 in the women’s 1,500-meters.

Overall, the UE men placed eighth out of 13 teams, while the UE women placed 10th out of 12 schools. The Purple Aces will now set their sights on the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships May 13-15 in Des Moines, Iowa.

