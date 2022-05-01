Alert Day for possible storms Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful, sunny Sunday across the Tri-State, but more rain arrives Monday into Tuesday, and I have added a new Alert Day for the possibility of an isolated strong to severe storm Tuesday.

Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a warm wind from the southwest. As the sun sets, the wind will die down, and our temperatures will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s to near 50° by Monday morning under clear skies.

Monday will start out sunny, but clouds will take over during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out late Monday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry until late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning. Another round of showers and storms may fire up again in the afternoon and evening. That second round of rain would be the greater risk of strong to severe storms, but that will largely depend on how much energy is left in the atmosphere after the rain in the morning and how much sunshine we get in between. If the sun does not break out, Tuesday afternoon may end up pretty quiet.

I added an Alert Day Tuesday just to give you the heads up that if everything comes together just right, we could get a couple of strong to severe storms capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the Tri-State is under a Slight Risk of severe storms Tuesday, which is a two out of five on the risk scale.

The rain on Tuesday will come with a cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday, but Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and mostly dry, but there is more rain on the way Thursday into Friday.

