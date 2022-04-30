OVC Tennis Championships set to be held this weekend in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is hosting the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships at the Wesselman Tennis Center this weekend.

On Friday, the Eastern Illinois men’s team and the Murray State and Belmont women’s teams advanced, winning their first-round matches.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday, May 1.

