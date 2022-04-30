Otters return to Bosse Field for spring training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are back in town, and taking over Bosse Field with a vengeance.

The Otters missed the postseason last year, but with a new year comes fresh talent, as well as tons of familiar faces.

Entering their third season with the team, Otters’ catcher Dakota Phillips makes a return behind the plate, while Elijah MacNamee is also back in the outfield.

Meanwhile, the new talent is coming in with loads of experience.

“That bond’s already there on day one,” MacNamee said. “Coming out here and seeing that there’s lots of smiles. At the end of the day, we’re on a mission. We got that salty taste in our mouth from last year. We’re looking forward to this year for sure. Feels good to be back.”

“These new guys, they’re awesome,” Phillips said. “Everybody’s a team player and everybody’s excited to be here every single day.”

“Three of our players that we have big hopes for are still awaiting visas,” Otters’ manager Andy McCauley said. “Double-A first baseman is Yoel Yanqui, who’s AA with the Diamondbacks. Audry Perez was a big-league catcher with the Cardinals. Jomar Reyes was a prospect with the Orioles. I like where we’re at, and I like who we got.”

Evansville will have its first exhibition game against the Gateway Grizzles on Friday, April 6.

The Otters are opening the regular season with a nine-game homestand, starting May 13.

