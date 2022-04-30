Birthday Club
Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials

Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming...
Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Friday night.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Friday night.

[PREVIOUS: Lilly King qualifies for World Championships, secures No. 1 world ranking]

The Olympic gold medalist clocked in with a time of 1:05.67.

King cemented her dominance in the trials, completing the sweep for all the breaststroke events.

She has now clinched her third individual berth for the World Championships, previously coming out on top in the 50-meter and 200-meter breaststroke earlier this week.

The world-record holder is set to compete in Budapest at the World Championships on June 18-July 3.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

