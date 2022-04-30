On alert for storms this evening, sunshine returns Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for storms this evening. There is a Tornado Watch to our west-northwest, which includes Clay, Richland and Lawrence Counties in Illinois. Most of the Tri-State is under a Slight Risk of severe storms, which is a two out of five on the risk scale. That means a few severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Our primary concern is the risk of damaging wind gusts, but these storms may also be capable of producing hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning or even a brief tornado.

These storms will come in two waves, and the greater severe risk will be with the second wave. However, by the time that reaches the Tri-State, the sun will have set, our temperatures will be dropping, and this earlier round of storms will have already sapped some of the energy from our atmosphere. So, I think the storms will weaken as they move eastward into our region, and most of the severe weather will be earlier in the evening to our west. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, only falling into the upper 50s.

Any storms we get this evening will taper off to the east overnight, and the clouds will be on their way out by Sunday morning. There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast Sunday, but it also be breezy with winds from the west-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts around 25 to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will roll in throughout the day. Rain returns to the forecast Monday evening and continues into Tuesday as a cold front approaches our region. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday but will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s behind that cold front on Wednesday. Wednesday looks partly cloudy but dry.

That break from the rain will not last long. A low pressure system will bring us more rain chances for the end of the week. It looks like the bulk of the rain from that system will fall on Friday, but it may start as early as Thursday or hang around into Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.