Several set to rappel off CenterPoint Energy’s building for a fundraiser
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than one hundred brave souls will rappel off Evansville’s CenterPoint Energy building this weekend.

It’s a fundraiser for Granted.

That is a nonprofit for making a “wish” come true for a local child with a terminal or a life-threatening condition.

Everyone rappelling is raising $1,000.

A local mother-daughter duo is raising money.

However, it’s the daughter, who is 12, that is going to be rappelling this weekend.

“I always like to help people, and I thought maybe this could actually be a chance to help people that are sick,” said Isaida Zimmerman.

”I’m super excited to see her do it because she said she wanted to do something I had done before,” said Cristel Oset. “I’ve only done it through training. Something smaller. But I think this is great for her to do. And to focus on looking down at the ground.”

Participants will rappel Saturday.

Our Jessica Costello raised money and is rappelling off the building Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

