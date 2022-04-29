Salvation Army to begin annual ‘War on Hunger’ campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is starting their annual “War on Hunger,” in partnership with Schnuck.

The 20 year tradition helps feed those with food insecurity in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties.

The Salvation Army is seeking #PartnersForGood over the month of May to help.

The organization served more than 180,000 meals last year through its daily lunch, youth center, and food pantry programs.

Their special “War on Hunger” collection event will be at area Schnucks stores on May 7.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.