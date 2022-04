HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Riverboats make their grand return to the Henderson riverfront.

The American Countess will dock at noon Friday.

The boats usually bring in many tourists to come and see what the Tri-State has to offer.

Of course, this is good news for the tourism industry in western Kentucky.

The American Countess will be docked in Henderson until 6.

