Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland.

According to a press release, it happened shortly after 8 Friday morning.

Keeneland officials say 20-year-old Callie Witt, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died after she was thrown from a 2-year-old horse on the Keeneland training track.

Callie Witt
Callie Witt(Jamie Martinez Photography)

The track’s on-site medical team worked to treat her injuries and she was transported to UK Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic loss,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Callie’s family, friends and our collective racing community at this difficult time.”

Witt, a native of Nebraska, was studying at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

