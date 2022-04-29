Birthday Club
Police: 1 man shot overnight on Franklin Street
By Jessica Costello
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say one person was shot overnight in Evansville.

We’re told it happened on Franklin Street.

Police say it happened outside of Franklin Street Tavern.

Dispatch says that call came in just before 2:30 Friday morning.

When our crew got on scene, Evansville police along with the sheriff’s office had taped off the parking lot right next to Franklin Street Tavern.

Officers say it sounds like it may have started as an altercation before the man was shot.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital by someone in the area before crews arrived.

Police say they don’t know at this point if the victim’s injuries are life-threatening or where he was shot.

They say they’re working on identifying the suspect.

