Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Newburgh’s Friedman Park hosting summer events with food trucks, live music

Newburgh’s Friedman Park hosting summer events with food trucks, live music
By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hoping to bring more people to Friedman Park.

Adam Wathen partnered with the Department of Parks and Recreation in Warrick County to bring food trucks, live music and other activities to the park on Thursday. He said they initially hoped for five food trucks, but due to the increased interest, they were able to bring in 12 trucks in total, allowing organizers to fund live music.

Wathen also said the ultimate goal is to attract as many people as they can and get back to some type of normalcy.

“With COVID the last two years, I think people are really ready to get out and do something,” Wathen said. “So I think being able to get outside and being able to enjoy the space out here – beautiful, beautiful park out here. If you’ve never been out here before, the dog park opened back up today, the playground is out here. They got walking trails.”

Wathen says they are hoping to be out every Thursday all summer with a different band each week, and hope to make the event bigger with the more people that come.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
SR 57 reopens following deadly crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges
Tammy Stafford
Police: Driver arrested with BAC more than 3.5x legal limit

Latest News

Newburgh’s Friedman Park hosting summer events with food trucks, live music
Newburgh’s Friedman Park hosting summer events with food trucks, live music
Columbia Brands USA to create 175 new jobs in Robards
Columbia Brands USA to create 175 new jobs in Robards
Groups attending public hearing for Mid-States Corridor project
Groups of people voice questions and concerns over Mid-States Corridor Project
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away