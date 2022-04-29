Newburgh’s Friedman Park hosting summer events with food trucks, live music

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hoping to bring more people to Friedman Park.

Adam Wathen partnered with the Department of Parks and Recreation in Warrick County to bring food trucks, live music and other activities to the park on Thursday. He said they initially hoped for five food trucks, but due to the increased interest, they were able to bring in 12 trucks in total, allowing organizers to fund live music.

Wathen also said the ultimate goal is to attract as many people as they can and get back to some type of normalcy.

“With COVID the last two years, I think people are really ready to get out and do something,” Wathen said. “So I think being able to get outside and being able to enjoy the space out here – beautiful, beautiful park out here. If you’ve never been out here before, the dog park opened back up today, the playground is out here. They got walking trails.”

Wathen says they are hoping to be out every Thursday all summer with a different band each week, and hope to make the event bigger with the more people that come.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.