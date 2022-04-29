Mater Dei hosts Signing Day for six athletes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Six student-athletes from Mater Dei High School signed their letters of intent on Thursday to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Check out the full list of signees below:

Bryce Humphrey, Frontier Community College (Baseball)

Kate Breeden, Franklin College (Basketball)

Carter Marx, Hanover College (Soccer)

Nathan Critchfield, Indiana Tech (Wrestling)

Will Carter, Mount St. Joseph University (Football)

James Ralph, Marian University (Football)

