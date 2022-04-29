Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Mater Dei hosts Signing Day for six athletes

Mater Dei hosts Signing Day for six athletes
By Aaron Hancock and Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Six student-athletes from Mater Dei High School signed their letters of intent on Thursday to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Check out the full list of signees below:

  • Bryce Humphrey, Frontier Community College (Baseball)
  • Kate Breeden, Franklin College (Basketball)
  • Carter Marx, Hanover College (Soccer)
  • Nathan Critchfield, Indiana Tech (Wrestling)
  • Will Carter, Mount St. Joseph University (Football)
  • James Ralph, Marian University (Football)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
SR 57 reopens following deadly crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges
Tammy Stafford
Police: Driver arrested with BAC more than 3.5x legal limit

Latest News

Harrison High School all-time leading scorer Staci Mueller set to be honored as member of...
Harrison all-time leading scorer Staci Mueller honored on 2022 Silver Anniversary Team
H.S. Softball Highlights: North Posey vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Softball Highlights: North Posey vs. Mater Dei
Memorial High School graduate and former Bellarmine University men's basketball standout Dylan...
Ex-Memorial basketball star Dylan Penn transferring to Vermont
Mater Dei hosts Signing Day for six athletes
Mater Dei hosts Signing Day for six athletes