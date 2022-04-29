Mater Dei hosts Signing Day for six athletes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Six student-athletes from Mater Dei High School signed their letters of intent on Thursday to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Check out the full list of signees below:
- Bryce Humphrey, Frontier Community College (Baseball)
- Kate Breeden, Franklin College (Basketball)
- Carter Marx, Hanover College (Soccer)
- Nathan Critchfield, Indiana Tech (Wrestling)
- Will Carter, Mount St. Joseph University (Football)
- James Ralph, Marian University (Football)
