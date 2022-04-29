Man arrested in Henderson shooting where bullet went into child’s bedroom wall

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police have made an arrest in a incident that happened last month.

Rashaud Harvey was booked into jail last week for Wanton Endangerment in reference to shots fired. Police say he was stopped on Highway 41 and arrested for the warrant.

They say shots were fired March 21, 2022, in the 400 block of S. Green Street.

Officers say they collected several shell casings and discovered one bullet hit an apartment complex on South Ingram Street.

They say the bullet was lodged in the inside wall of a children’s bedroom. A separate call involving a car being shot was dispatched while officers were on scene of the shooting. Police say a vehicle with several gunshots was found in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

They say Harvey is also charged with two counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) and two counts of Trafficking Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School.

Police say the trafficking charges were two separate incidents in December of 2021, both occurring within 100 feet of South Heights School.

Harvey is due in court May 4.

