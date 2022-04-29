Log Inn taken off the market

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is no longer a real estate listing for The Log Inn in Gibson County.

Real estate officials would only say it’s no longer for sale. They wouldn’t say if it had been sold or it was just taken off the market.

In February, we reported it was for sale for $3 million.

According to its website, the Log Inn was built in 1825 as a Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading Post.

They say it has officially been recognized as the oldest restaurant in Indiana.

It’s reported that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844. That original log room still exists.

We’ve tried calling the restaurant, but so far there is no answer. The website shows they don’t open until 4 p.m.

