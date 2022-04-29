Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Log Inn taken off the market

Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn in Haubstadt(FC Tucker website)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is no longer a real estate listing for The Log Inn in Gibson County.

Real estate officials would only say it’s no longer for sale. They wouldn’t say if it had been sold or it was just taken off the market.

In February, we reported it was for sale for $3 million.

According to its website, the Log Inn was built in 1825 as a Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading Post.

They say it has officially been recognized as the oldest restaurant in Indiana.

It’s reported that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844. That original log room still exists.

We’ve tried calling the restaurant, but so far there is no answer. The website shows they don’t open until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
Name released in deadly SR 57 crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Officers responded to a shooting on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Police: 1 man shot overnight on Franklin Street
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges

Latest News

Car hits house in the 5000 block of Nittany Way
Car hits home in Evansville
Plans moving forward for former Showplace South movie theater
Demo underway on former Showplace South
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter Global...
Indiana AG Rokita sues Black Lives Matter amid investigation into use of donations
Salvation Army to begin annual ‘War on Hunger’ campaign