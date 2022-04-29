Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

ISP: 1-yr-old killed in Wayne Co. wreck involving semi

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials say a one-year-old died in a two-vehicle wreck in Wayne County Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on eastbound Illinois Route 15, just west of County Road 2450 East around 1:30 p.m.

They say a Dodge Charger had pulled over on the shoulder at a mailbox.

Officials say the driver of the Charger then pulled back onto the road and was hit from behind by a semi.

The two front-seat passengers of the Charger were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the one-year-old in the back of the car died in the accident.

According to a press release, the semi driver wasn’t hurt but was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The roadway was closed for about six hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
SR 57 reopens following deadly crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges
Star Powers
Woman accused of taking $14K from Henderson business

Latest News

Riverboats return to Henderson.
Riverboats return to Henderson
Groups attending public hearing for Mid-States Corridor project
Groups of people voice questions and concerns over Mid-States Corridor Project
City of Lewisport.
Community events supporting Tri-State businesses this weekend in Lewisport
Evansville celebrating Arbor Day with a tree giveaway