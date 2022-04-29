ISP: 1-yr-old killed in Wayne Co. wreck involving semi

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials say a one-year-old died in a two-vehicle wreck in Wayne County Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on eastbound Illinois Route 15, just west of County Road 2450 East around 1:30 p.m.

They say a Dodge Charger had pulled over on the shoulder at a mailbox.

Officials say the driver of the Charger then pulled back onto the road and was hit from behind by a semi.

The two front-seat passengers of the Charger were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the one-year-old in the back of the car died in the accident.

According to a press release, the semi driver wasn’t hurt but was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The roadway was closed for about six hours while authorities investigated the crash.

