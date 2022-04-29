Indiana Supreme Court disbars Evansville attorney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court has reached a decision in the case of an Evansville attorney accused of misconduct.

Jared Thomas was arrested last July on a check deception charge. He was ultimately sentenced to probation, which court records show was completed last month.

Last week, the Indiana Supreme Court found that Thomas engaged in attorney misconduct by criminally mismanaging a trust account, forging a judge’s signature, and falsifying at least one document.

They ruled to disbar him from practicing law in the state of Indiana.

[Click here to read the full ruling]

Thomas was represented by Scott Danks.

“It is very unfortunate that this has happened. Jared Thomas is an excellent lawyer and a nice person. He is currently going through personal issues which he is addressing and resolving,” said Danks.

