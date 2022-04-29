Indiana AG Rokita sues Black Lives Matter amid investigation into use of donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit Thursday against Black Lives Matter’s (BLM) global foundation as part of his investigation into the organization’s use of donations from Hoosiers.

The lawsuit stems from an investigation the AG launched in February.

According to Rokita’s office, the civil rights organization claimed to have raised more than $90 million in 2020. The BLM report referenced by Rokita says $21.7 million of that $90 million was distributed to 30 local organizations and affiliated chapters, the AG’s office says.

However, according to Rokita, “an IRS filing by BLM for the first half of 2020 listed the organization had $0 in revenue, expenses, and assets held by BLM for the time period.”

The Indiana AG issued a Civil Investigative Demand to BLM to determine if the organization’s actions violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act or the Indiana Nonprofit Corporation Act.

Protecting Indiana consumers from this house of cards is critical. There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes—including this lawsuit—to get to the bottom of it.

Rokita’s legal action includes a Petition to Enforce a Civil Investigative Demand, which would require BLM to respond to the Civil Investigative Demand filed in February.

If Black Lives Matter does not comply with the Civil Investigative Demand, the organization could face sanctions that could result in any further fundraising in Indiana, Rokita’s office says.

Hoosier donors who think they have been impacted can file a consumer complaint here.

