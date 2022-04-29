Birthday Club
HPD: 3 arrested after being accused of robbing man at gunpoint

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people are in custody, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his car.

The Henderson Police Department says they pinged the man’s phone and it led them to 18-year-old Raymond Clement, 18-year old Lamont Ridley, and a 17-year old.

Police say they are facing robbery charges. Clement is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say they found a sawed off shotgun and other property belonging to the victim as well as two handguns and a ski mask hidden.

Police say Clements is also facing charges in two other shooting from the past week. A home on Stewart Avenue was shot multiple times and shots were fired on Clay Street.

