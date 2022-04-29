Harrison all-time leading scorer Staci Mueller honored on 2022 Silver Anniversary Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 25 years after Staci Mueller broke numerous records playing basketball at Harrison High School, she’s being recognized as part of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Silver Anniversary Team.

“Staci’s our third member in the Silver Anniversary Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame with [Calbert Cheaney] and [Walter McCarty] being the other two,” Harrison High School Athletic Director Andre Thomas said. “Just her being mentioned tells you what kind of basketball player she was.”

The 1997 Indiana All-Star is the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with 1,700 career points. In 2012, she was inducted into the Harrison Athletics Hall of Fame with Cheaney and McCarty.

“I would come [to the gym] mornings before school and I would shoot and practice for a couple of hours before school,” Mueller said. “I was very determined to succeed and get a college scholarship. That was my goal.”

She ultimately received a scholarship from Indiana University, playing with the Hoosiers for two seasons before transferring to Charleston Southern.

Thomas was a freshman while Mueller was breaking records for the Warriors.

“She was the basketball player in the building,” Thomas said. “We were going to all the basketball games to watch Staci play. Watching her achieve all the things she achieved as a senior, following her while she was at IU, for her to be able to go into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame is really exciting.”

Mueller said that being from the “Basketball Capital of the World” is something she is proud of.

“‘I tell people I’m from Indiana and I played basketball there, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, Indiana, that’s what it’s known for.’ It’s a huge honor being from the state and saying that now I’m getting inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Mueller said.

Mueller is one of 18 inductees named as the best of Indiana’s high school class of 1997.

They will all be honored at the Hall of Fame banquet in Indianapolis on Saturday.

