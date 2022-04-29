Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Officials say one person has been shot overnight in Evansville. We’re told it happened on Franklin Street.

We could learn more information on a deadly crash in Vanderburgh County. Authorities say one driver died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital.

We also have new information on a deadly crash at the Spencer and Perry County line. Authorities say a deputy was flown to Louisville for treatment.

Your voice was heard on a big project that could be coming to southern Indiana. Hundreds gathered to listen and express their opinion on the Mid-States Corridor.

