For first time since pandemic start, Owensboro Health has no COVID positive patients

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health Medical Group reports there are no longer any COVID-19 positive patients their hospitals.

According to a social media post, this is the first time since March 13, 2020.

Officials say their doctors and team members have risen to meet the challenge of COVID-19 for more than two years now.

As they celebrate this milestone, the hospitals want to thank each of their team members for their willingness to adapt, their resolve to heal their community and bravery through unprecedented times.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.