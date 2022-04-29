Birthday Club
Ex-Memorial basketball star Dylan Penn transferring to Vermont

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial High School graduate Dylan Penn, who helped guide the Bellarmine University men’s basketball program to the Atlantic Sun Conference title last season, announced Thursday he’s transferring to play his final year of eligibility at Vermont.

Penn revealed his decision on Twitter, becoming the fourth Evansville native to ever play for the Catamounts.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard led Bellarmine in scoring to lift the Knights to the ASUN championship. Due to NCAA rules, the Knights were ineligible for an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament since Bellarmine is only two years removed from Division II.

Vermont has made it to the tournament three times in the past five years.

