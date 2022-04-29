Birthday Club
Evansville man accused of shooting vehicle after being rear-ended

Darvis Nolen.
Darvis Nolen.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he shot at a car that rear-ended him.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North First Avenue around 2 Thursday afternoon.

Police say a caller told them a man on a motorcycle passed them when driving on North Main and suddenly stopped in front of them.

They say that caused the caller to rear-ended the motorcycle.

The victim told officers that’s when the man on the motorcycle took out a handgun and started firing shots at the vehicle.

Police say there were three people in the car, including a baby.

The victim said he fled the scene and waited for police on North First Avenue.

Police say they found two gunshots near the back of the victim’s vehicle.

A short time later, dispatch informed officers that 34-year-old Darvis Nolen wanted to talk to police about being hit by a vehicle while he was on his motorcycle.

He was taken to EPD headquarters for an interview.

Nolen told officers he shot the vehicle because he thought the driver was going to run him over.

Officers say his motorcycle did not have damage consistent with someone trying to run it over.

Nolen was arrested on a criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

