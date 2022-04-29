Evansville celebrating Arbor Day with a tree giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Keep Evansville Beautiful is celebrating Arbor Day.

They’re hosting a tree giveaway.

Native trees sourced from Bur Oak Tree Service and Nursery will be given away outside the main gate of Wesselman Woods.

That’s happening from 11 Friday morning to 6 at night while supplies last.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick off the event with remarks followed by remarks from Keep Evansville Beautiful.

officials say all guests will get in for free.

