Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville celebrating Arbor Day with a tree giveaway

Evansville celebrating Arbor Day with a tree giveaway
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Keep Evansville Beautiful is celebrating Arbor Day.

They’re hosting a tree giveaway.

Native trees sourced from Bur Oak Tree Service and Nursery will be given away outside the main gate of Wesselman Woods.

That’s happening from 11 Friday morning to 6 at night while supplies last.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick off the event with remarks followed by remarks from Keep Evansville Beautiful.

officials say all guests will get in for free.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
SR 57 reopens following deadly crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges
Star Powers
Woman accused of taking $14K from Henderson business

Latest News

Riverboats return to Henderson.
Riverboats return to Henderson
Groups attending public hearing for Mid-States Corridor project
Groups of people voice questions and concerns over Mid-States Corridor Project
City of Lewisport.
Community events supporting Tri-State businesses this weekend in Lewisport
Riverboats return to Henderson.
Riverboats return to Henderson