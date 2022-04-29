Demo underway on former Showplace South

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction crews are on site where new apartments will be built on the east side of Evansville.

As we reported last year, plans were moving forward to build apartment buildings at the site of the for Showplace South movie theatre.

That’s in the 900 block of South Hebron Avenue.

Demo is now underway on the theatre, which closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Architects say one building will have 52 units and another will have 12.

