Community events supporting Tri-State businesses this weekend in Lewisport

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Spring Market and Chamberfest is set for Saturday in downtown Lewisport.

Hosting over 40 local craft vendors, boutiques and food trucks, the Spring Market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say in the event of rain, the market will be moved inside to the Hancock County Middle School gym.

Chamberfest will be at the market from 10 a.m. to noon.

This is a young entrepreneur competition where children ages 18 and under can make their own original products and sell them at the market.

Kids keep their profits and the top sellers receive a prize.

