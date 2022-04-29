Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Community events supporting Tri-State businesses this weekend in Lewisport

City of Lewisport.
City of Lewisport.(Hancock Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Spring Market and Chamberfest is set for Saturday in downtown Lewisport.

Hosting over 40 local craft vendors, boutiques and food trucks, the Spring Market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say in the event of rain, the market will be moved inside to the Hancock County Middle School gym.

Chamberfest will be at the market from 10 a.m. to noon.

This is a young entrepreneur competition where children ages 18 and under can make their own original products and sell them at the market.

Kids keep their profits and the top sellers receive a prize.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
SR 57 reopens following deadly crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges
Star Powers
Woman accused of taking $14K from Henderson business

Latest News

Riverboats return to Henderson.
Riverboats return to Henderson
Groups attending public hearing for Mid-States Corridor project
Groups of people voice questions and concerns over Mid-States Corridor Project
Evansville celebrating Arbor Day with a tree giveaway
Riverboats return to Henderson.
Riverboats return to Henderson