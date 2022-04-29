Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Comcast, Charter teaming up to launch joint streaming platform

A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP...
A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two of the country’s biggest cable companies are teaming up to create their own streaming product.

Comcast and Charter say they plan to launch a new streaming platform to reach major markets nationwide.

Comcast currently operates through its Xfinity brand while Charter operates Spectrum.

The companies don’t have a name for their new platform yet, but they say it will give customers access to their favorite apps as well as hundreds of hours of free content.

They also plan to create branded streaming devices and smart TVs for the service.

Comcast already has a streaming platform called Flex. It says it will license that platform for use in the joint venture as well as its XClass TVs and Xumo service.

No word on when the companies expect to launch the new streaming product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
Name released in deadly SR 57 crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Officers responded to a shooting on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Police: 1 man shot overnight on Franklin Street
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges

Latest News

Jessica Moore.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after juvenile in her care tests positive for meth
Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2%...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, most since 1982
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
Name released in deadly SR 57 crash
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison