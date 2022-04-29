Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Alert Day: Saturday P.M. Storms
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms with high temps in the mid-70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early as lows drop into the upper 50s.
Saturday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. There is a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms during the afternoon under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Saturday night, showers, and thunderstorms likely...severe storms possible with low temps near 60-degrees.
Sunday, mostly sunny and breezy with high temps in the mid-70s.
