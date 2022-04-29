Birthday Club
Deputies: Truck hit car, pushes into a home

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities were called to a neighborhood after a car hit a home.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in as shots fired in the 5000 block of Nittany Way around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Instead, officers discovered the damaged car and home.

Deputies tell us a driver in a red pickup truck hit some items along the street, like a garbage can, hard enough for people to think there were shots.

They say he ran into a parked white sedan in a driveway hard enough to push it against the owner’s home.

Deputies say the truck driver then ran through a fence and crashed into a neighboring home.

The driver was checked out by EMS and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating if alcohol or a medical issue could have contributed to the crash.

Two homes, as well as the two vehicles, are damaged.

