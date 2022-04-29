Birthday Club
Arbor Day tree giveaway held at Wesselman Woods

By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Arbor Day, and “Keep Evansville Beautiful” is doing its part to celebrate.

The non-profit organization is giving away 300 trees sourced from Bur Oak Tree Service and Nursery in Posey County. Officials say this is thanks to a grant from CenterPoint Energy.

They say most of the trees are native to the region, while the others are non-invasive.

“Keep Evansville Beautiful” executive director Julie Welch says it’s especially important to plant trees in urban environments.

“Private property takes up the largest property space in Vanderburgh County,” Welch said. “We need people to plant trees to create a tree canopy within the county, which is good for all of us. Trees produce oxygen, provide shade and all kinds of great things.”

It’s happening right now at Wesselman Woods, and will run until 6 p.m. or until they run out.

For those interested, head to the main gate to pick up your free tree.

