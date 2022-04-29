Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from police in Louisiana

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - “American Idol” winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy was issued a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department, according to his official Facebook page.

He said in the post Thursday evening that he received a warrant due to allegations made against him, and he is cooperating with LSU police, WAFB reported.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” he stated. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Hardy, from French Settlement, Louisiana, won season 17 of the popular show in 2019.

An LSU police official confirmed there is an active investigation but did not provide additional information about the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
Names released of driver killed and deputy hurt in Spencer Co. crash
Authorities have closed State Road 57 at Ruston Lane due to a crash.
SR 57 reopens following deadly crash
Jupheena Padgett
Former hotel employee accused of stealing money from customer credit cards
Former parts manager at Evansville business facing federal wire fraud charges
Star Powers
Woman accused of taking $14K from Henderson business

Latest News

A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP...
Comcast, Charter teaming up to launch joint streaming platform
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison
Officers responded to a shooting on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Police: 1 man shot overnight on Franklin Street
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
The price is shown on the pump as a motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Wednesday,...
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit