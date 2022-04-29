Birthday Club
On alert for strong storms Saturday night

14 First Alert 4/29 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A few showers on Friday, but temperatures still reached the 70s. A cold front will swing in from the west over the weekend. Saturday will start out breezy and partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms, a few with large hail and damaging winds possible, will move through the area on Saturday evening. Rain should clear by sunrise on Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77. By late Sunday, the first in a string of weather systems will start to move through the Tri-State. We will have a daily chance for scattered showers and storms next week. Daily highs will stay in the mid 70s and lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Cloudy, Scattered Showers
