On alert for strong storms Saturday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A few showers on Friday, but temperatures still reached the 70s. A cold front will swing in from the west over the weekend. Saturday will start out breezy and partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms, a few with large hail and damaging winds possible, will move through the area on Saturday evening. Rain should clear by sunrise on Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 77. By late Sunday, the first in a string of weather systems will start to move through the Tri-State. We will have a daily chance for scattered showers and storms next week. Daily highs will stay in the mid 70s and lows will drop into the upper 50s.

