Affidavit: Woman arrested after juvenile in her care tests positive for meth

Jessica Moore.
Jessica Moore.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville woman is facing a neglect charge after a juvenile in her care tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department said the incident happened back in March at a house in the 800 block of South Barker Avenue.

Police say the home is known to have a history of drug activity.

The victim told authorities that they were spending time in a bedroom at the house with 31-year-old Jessica Moore.

Detectives were told the victim got up at some point to use the bathroom.

The victim said they walked through a cloud of white smoke on the way to the bathroom.

The victim said they saw people in the home smoking what looked like an e-cigarette. They described it as a glass tube with “white stuff” in it.

The next day, officials say the victim started feeling sick and threw up twice.

According to an affidavit, the victim was taken to the hospital where they tested positive for meth.

Moore is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

