Woman accused of taking $14K from Henderson business
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail, facing a theft charge.
52-year-old Star Powers is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Police detectives say she was an employee at D&T Auto Sales, and took about $14,000.
They say she was stealing money and giving herself extra in her paychecks.
Powers is due in court next Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.