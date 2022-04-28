Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Woman accused of taking $14K from Henderson business

Star Powers
Star Powers(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail, facing a theft charge.

52-year-old Star Powers is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Police detectives say she was an employee at D&T Auto Sales, and took about $14,000.

They say she was stealing money and giving herself extra in her paychecks.

Powers is due in court next Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caylin and Jakob Scott
Affidavit shows more details in baby’s starvation death
Authorities on scene of wreck just outside of Tell City.
ISP: Spencer Co. deputy flown to hospital after crash, 1 other person killed
David Camm leaves the courthouse a free man after his acquittal in 2013.
Former Indiana trooper accused of killing wife, children wins $4.6 million settlement
Police looking for Wolf hybrids in Morganfield
2 wolf hybrids caught in Morganfield, police still looking for 1
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement
Longtime Evansville leader announces retirement

Latest News

Groups attending public hearing for Mid-States Corridor project
Groups attending public hearing for Mid-States Corridor project
WFIE Traffic Alert
SR 57 closed in N. Vanderburgh Co. due to crash
$8.5 million going to Hopkins Co. for tornado recovery
Gov. Beshear holds briefing about state budget.
Gov. Beshear discussing economy in Owensboro