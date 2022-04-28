Woman accused of taking $14K from Henderson business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail, facing a theft charge.

52-year-old Star Powers is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Police detectives say she was an employee at D&T Auto Sales, and took about $14,000.

They say she was stealing money and giving herself extra in her paychecks.

Powers is due in court next Wednesday afternoon.

