Water outage affecting nearly 300 customers planned in Owensboro on Thurs.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A water outage is planned in Owensboro on Thursday.

According to Owensboro Municipal Utilities, about 300 customers will be without water while crews replace system valves to improve water quality.

Customers who will be affected have been notified with door hangers.

Click here for additional details along with a map and listing of the addresses affected.

